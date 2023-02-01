UPDATE: Man Freed from Sandbin; Situation Under Control in Dagsboro

Rescue crews on scene at Thoro-Goods Concrete in Dagsboro/photo courtesy Selbyville VFD

UPDATED – 4:45pm – Just after 4:30 rescue personnel freed a man who has been trapped in a sandbin at Thoro-Goods Concrete in Dagsboro since just after 10 this morning. He is now in care of EMS and the incident is now under control.

WGMD has learned that emergency personnel have been called to help a man stuck in a sandbin 60-feet in the air at Thoro-Goods Concrete in Dagsboro. Reportedly, he was stuck up to his face in sand. Some of the rescue personnel are in the bin with him – monitoring him and providing air.

Right now, he is free to the waist – with a giant vac working to pull down the level of the material in the bin. They are working to keep him stable.



Companies called and providing backup include:

• Camden-Wyoming

• Carlisle

• Cheswold

• Hartly

• Leipsic

• SCCP

• Dagsboro

• Millsboro

• Multiple medic units

• Bethany

• Selbyville

• Millville

• Frankford

They’ve called for additional rescue units from Roxana, Bridgeville & Seaford – Trooper 2 can’t respond due to weather conditions.

Update-1:30 pm: Still at the scene… Additional rescue units have been called from Worcester County – OC, Bishopville & Ocean Pines enroute and Salisbury arrived a while ago.



WGMD will have more information as it becomes available.