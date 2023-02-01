UPDATE: Man Freed from Sandbin; Situation Under Control in Dagsboro
UPDATED – 4:45pm – Just after 4:30 rescue personnel freed a man who has been trapped in a sandbin at Thoro-Goods Concrete in Dagsboro since just after 10 this morning. He is now in care of EMS and the incident is now under control.
===========================================================
WGMD has learned that emergency personnel have been called to help a man stuck in a sandbin 60-feet in the air at Thoro-Goods Concrete in Dagsboro. Reportedly, he was stuck up to his face in sand. Some of the rescue personnel are in the bin with him – monitoring him and providing air.
Right now, he is free to the waist – with a giant vac working to pull down the level of the material in the bin. They are working to keep him stable.
Companies called and providing backup include:
• Camden-Wyoming
• Carlisle
• Cheswold
• Hartly
• Leipsic
• SCCP
• Dagsboro
• Millsboro
• Multiple medic units
• Bethany
• Selbyville
• Millville
• Frankford
They’ve called for additional rescue units from Roxana, Bridgeville & Seaford – Trooper 2 can’t respond due to weather conditions.
Update-1:30 pm: Still at the scene… Additional rescue units have been called from Worcester County – OC, Bishopville & Ocean Pines enroute and Salisbury arrived a while ago.
WGMD will have more information as it becomes available.