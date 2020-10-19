Man Taken Into Custody After Lengthy Barricade

A barricade in Milford that lasted for several hours was resolved with a man’s surrender, according to Milford Police.

Milford Police said Monday that a domestic situation involving a firearm led to a police response Friday in the 200-block of Southeast 2nd Street. Police said the man failed to come out of the residence at the request of officers.

Some neighbors were evacuated and nearby roads were closed.

36-year-old Brandt Craft of Milford was taken into custody after he eventually complied. Craft is charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated menacing. Milford Police were assisted by Delaware State Police Operations Response Team and the Special Operations Response Team.