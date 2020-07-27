Man Taken to Hospital in Cardiac Arrest after Fishing Boat Mishap

Police are investigating after a man was found in cardiac arrest while he had been fishing on the bay with his wife.

Police say the incident occurred Sunday around 6:37 p.m. in the Rehoboth Bay near Massey’s Landing. The victim and his wife were fishing from their 2000 19-foot Trophy boat.

Indian River VFC responded with its rescue boat. Image courtesy Indian River VFC/Jimmy Kahler.

When they were getting ready to return to their dock, police say, the man discovered that his fishing line had become entangled underneath the rear of the boat, so he jumped in the water to untangle the line.

But shortly after jumping in the water, police say the victim discovered the water was deeper than anticipated, and the current was strong. He had difficulty swimming, and the current was pulling him in the opposite direction of the boat.

DSP Trooper 2 landed to provide a medic for the ambulance. Image courtesy Indian River VFC/Jimmy Kahler.

After some time, a passing boat observed the victim in distress, and several subjects jumped from the boat and pulled him from the water onto their boat. He was taken to Massey’s Landing where EMS personnel loaded him onto an ambulance and took him to the hospital in cardiac arrest.

Police say the victim is a 57-year-old man from Lewes. His name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin and extended family. He is currently listed in critical condition.