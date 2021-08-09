Man Tased Following Police Pursuit

A Kent County man is facing DUI and numerous other offenses following a pursuit with police in Harrington.

An officer tried to stop a driver for a traffic violation on South DuPont Highway over the weekend. According to Harrington Police, the driver kept going and ignored the officer’s sirens and lights.

The man got out of a vehicle in a local neighborhood, and police say the officer deployed a Taser when the man kept going on foot.

37-year-old William Stevens of Magnolia then complied and was taken into custody without further incident.

Harrington Police listed these charges against Stevens:

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony),

Resisting Arrest,

Driving under the Influence of Alcohol,

Driving with a Suspended or Revoked License and several other traffic violations.

Stevens was arraigned and was released on his own recognizance pending a future court appearance.