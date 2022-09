Rehoboth Beach police say this man, while in the ocean, repeatedly swam underwater beneath two 11-year-old girls grabbing at and touching their genital areas around 7 p.m. Sunday off Rehoboth Avenue. He fled west on Rehoboth Avenue when confronted.

Police ask that anybody with info call M/Cpl. Susan Gladmon at 302-227-2577 or submit a tip on the RBPD website.