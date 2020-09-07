Man Walking In The Dark Arrested On Weapon Charge

A Seaford man spotted by a state trooper walking in the dark and not carrying a flashlight is facing weapons-related charges.

Delaware State Police say a trooper on pro-active patrol in the area of Dove Road made contact with 34-year-old Dwight Berrain. The smell of alcohol and marijuana led to an investigation.

Police say Berrain was found to have a marijuana grinder with marijuana inside and a switchblade knife. A computer check determined Berrain was not allowed to possess a deadly weapon, according to State Police.

Berrian was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 5 where he was charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (felony)

Possession of Marijuana (civil violation)

Drunk of the Highway

Failure to Carry Light on Public Road

Berrian was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $5,150 secured bond.