Man Wanted for Kidnapping & Murder in Dorchester County Arrested

A Cambridge man has been arrested in the kidnapping and murder of a woman earlier this year in Dorchester County. On March 29th, 40 year old Kenneth Bradley of Cambridge was indicted on charges of 1st degree murder, 1st and 2nd degree assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment and reckless endangerment. Preliminary investigation by Maryland State Police shows the victim 31 year old Tiyavauna Britt was last seen at work on February 7th in Delaware. Her vehicle was found in Easton with her wallet and cell phone still inside – Britt’s body has not been recovered.

Bradley is her ex-boyfriend – he is being held without bail at the Dorchester County Detention Center.

The investigation continues and police ask anyone with knowledge of Britt’s whereabouts to contact Sergeant Scott Sears at 443-783-7230.