Man Wanted For Recent Crimes, Including Home Invasion

A 21-year-old man is being sought in connection with a recent home invasion crime in the Lewes area.

Jhareed Alexander Ayers

According to Delaware State Police, 21-year-old Jhareed Alexander Ayers has been identified as a suspect in a December 16th home invasion on Needle Drive. A 57-year-old man was held at gunpoint and assaulted.

Three juveniles also were present but were not hurt. The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Also on December 22nd, police say Ayers pointed a gun at someone in Rehoboth Beach during an apparent attempt to locate an acquaintance, then left the scene.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jhareed Alexander Ayers is asked to contact Delaware State Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

In connection with the December 16th incident, Ayers is wanted for Home Invasion Burglary First Degree (Felony), Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony), Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony), Aggravated Menacing (Felony), Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony), Theft $1,500 or Greater (Felony), Assault Third Degree, and three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

For the December 22nd incident, Ayers is wanted for Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony), Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony), Offensive Touching, and Aggravated Menacing (Felony).