Man Wanted On Assault Charges

A Milton man is wanted for felony assault charges and possession of a deadly weapon during a felony, according to Delaware State Police.

State Police said Wednesday that 22-year-old Treyvell Toppin got into an argument with a 61-year-old man last Wednesday June 16th at about 5:00 p.m. at Bayly’s Garage on Sussex Highway in Delmar. A police investigation indicated that the argument escalated and that Toppin bludgeoned the victim in the head with a metal object. The victim was taken to Baltimore Shock Trauma for treatment of serious injuries.

Police have been trying to locate Toppin. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop 3 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.