Man Who Pointed Gun At Political Rally Faces Charges

A man seen on widely-shared social media photos taking out a handgun and pointing it toward others at a political rally is facing charges.



The Delaware Attorney General’s Office says 60-year-old Michael Hastings of Dover has been indicted by a New Castle County grand jury for reckless endangering and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

The rally took place in New Castle County September 24th. Prosecutors say Hastings pointed the weapon toward opposition protestors.

Attorney General Kathy Jennings said this was not responsible gun ownership, and that Hastings’ actions endangered others at the rally.



Delaware State Police say Hastings complied with a request to surrender the firearm in question, a Glock-17 handgun.

Under bail conditions, he is to relinquish all firearms and / or deadly weapons and may not possess them.