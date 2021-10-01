Man Who Pointed Gun During 2020 Rally Convicted

A Dover man has been convicted of two violent felony crimes for pointing a handgun during a counter-protest.

The incident occurred last October at a rally in Wilmington. Michael Hastings was photographed brandishing the weapon as counter-protesters showed up at a rally in support of then-Republican U.S. Senate candidate Lauren Witzke.

The Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust Thursday secured a jury conviction of Reckless Endangering First Degree and Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony.

“Pointing a loaded gun at anyone is always dangerous, full stop,” Attorney General Jennings said in a statement. “This was a heinous, reckless, and dangerous act that could have easily ended in tragedy. The defendant’s actions seriously endangered his fellow citizens who were exercising their right to free speech, and he now faces the consequences. I’m especially grateful to our Division of Civil Rights & Public Trust, and specifically to Deputy Attorneys General Nicole Mozee and David Skoranski, for their work on this case. DCRPT has again demonstrated that it doesn’t matter your personal politics — if you threaten harm to our fellow Delawareans, you will face prosecution.”



