Man Who Previously Lived in Salisbury Wanted for Assault, Robbery, and Other Crimes

The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating 40-year-old Damien Richard Jackson who is wanted for 1st and 2nd Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, False Imprisonment, Robbery, and Theft of $100 to $1,500. Jackson is a black man, 5’7 and 155 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. His last known address was on 6151 Florence St. in Salisbury. Anyone with information can download the Worcester Sheriff mobile app to leave an anonymous tip: https://apps.myocv.com/share/a87521863 or call the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office at 410-632-1111.