Man, Woman Arrested for Meth Possession with Intent to Distribute

Melanie Mitchell (photo released by Ocean View Police)

Vincent Mitchell (photo released by Ocean View Police)

A man and a woman have been arrested by Ocean View Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Police said Monday that the arrests resulted from a joint investigation with the DEA Dover Task Force in response to increased usage of meth in Ocean View and the surrounding area.

A home in the unincorporated area of Ocean View was searched last week, and police said more than one pound of methamphetamine was discovered as well as 13 baggies of heroin, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. $6,000 cash and and SUV were seized as part of the investigation.

34-year-old Melanie Mitchell and 36-year-old Vincent Mitchell were taken into custody and charged with various drug related offenses as well as endangering the welfare of a child.

Ocean View Police listed these charges:

MELANIE J. MITCHELL (34) of Ocean View with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (tier 3 quantity), endangering the welfare of a child, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

VINCENT T. MITCHELL (36) of Ocean View was charged with two counts of possession with intent to

distribute methamphetamine, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia, and

possession of marijuana.

Melanie and Vincent Mitchell were arraigned by the Justice of The Peace Court 2 and released on their own recognizance pending a preliminary hearing in the Sussex County Court of Common Pleas on July 22, 2022.