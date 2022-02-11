Man, Woman Charged With Murder Of Infant Daughter

Angel Toran

A man and a woman are charged with murder by abuse or neglect in connection with the death of their infant child.

According to Delaware State Police, troopers responded last October to a local residence in Magnolia after getting reports that an infant had possibly died at home and the death was not reported.

Police said 22-year-old Angel Toran and her fiance’, 24-year-old Ny’Jier Murphy arrived home as troopers were waiting. Murphy was found to be carrying a concealed handgun in a holster,which a computer check determined that he was not permitted to possess.

A homicide investigation began, which police said determined that Toran had given birth to a baby girl last April, but the birth was never reported to the state and the baby died in September. The baby’s body was found buried on the property and turned over to the Division of Forensic Science.

State Police said the investigation determined that the infant was severely malnourished and died as a result.

Toran and Murphy were arrested this week, and police said Murphy resisted arrest.

Police released these charges against Toran:

Murder by Abuse or Neglect First Degree Recklessly Cause Death of Child (Felony)

Conspiracy First Degree (Felony)

Toran was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Department of Correction custody on a $260,000.00 cash bail.

Police released these charges against Murphy:

Murder by Abuse or Neglect First Degree Recklessly Cause Death of Child (Felony)

Conspiracy First Degree (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Murphy was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #2 and was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $270,000.00 cash bail.