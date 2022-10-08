Mantis Shrimp Washing up on Area Beaches After Nor’easter

Town officials in Dewey Beach are warning beach-goers to watch out for mantis shrimp, which have been found washed ashore after the nor’easter. Pet owners need to be especially wary as these crustaceans, which look like a cross between a shrimp and small lobster, are also known as ‘thumb splitters.’ They are very aggressive and can cause injury to a human or pet if picked up or stepped on.

According to Wikipedia, mantis shrimp typically grow to around 10 cm (3.9 in) in length, while a few can reach up to 38 cm (15 in).

The mantis shrimp have been found on other Delmarva beaches as well – including Delaware Seashore State Park and in Ocean City.