Manufactured Home Fire in Frederica Leaves Two Critically Injured

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a manufactured home fire that left two elderly individuals with serious injuries. The fire occurred early this morning in Frederica in Kent County. The fire was reported shortly after 3:00am on Sycamore Dr. in the High Point Mobile Home Park, by a passing motorist. The Magnolia and Bowers Beach Fire Companies initially responded and arrived. The fire involved an attached deck and spread into the structure. Assistance was requested from additional fire companies, as well as EMS. Two elderly victims were rescued from the home by neighbors and the passing motorist that notified 911, prior to the arrival of the fire department. Both victims from inside the home were transported to Bayhealth Kent Hospital by EMS on scene and later transferred to Crozer Medical Center in PA. Their condition was listed as critical. One civilian involved in the rescuing of the victims was also transported to Bayhealth Kent Hospital for smoke inhalation and has been released. Damages are estimated at $20,000.