Many Government Offices Are Closed For Election Day

Many local government offices and services are closed for Election Day.

In Rehoboth Beach, city hall offices are closed today as well as on Thursday from 12:30 until 4:30 for Return Day.

There is no residential trash pick-up today in Rehoboth.

Worcester County Government offices, including Recreation and Parks, are closed today as well as Wednesday November 11th for Veterans Day.

State offices in Delaware and Maryland are also closed today.