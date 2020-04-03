Many Outdoor Activities Canceled – but DNREC has a Host of Online Resources

As events and programs are canceled or postponed during Governor Carney’s emergency declaration for the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control encourages Delawareans to take advantage of its robust collection of online resources. They can watch live virtual park programs multiple times a week, take a virtual boating course, explore parks and historical areas by video and more.

A few online resources and services include:

Daily Delaware State Parks Virtual Content :Dive into Delaware State Parks from the comfort of home with videos and interactive blog posts shared with the public every day at 11 a.m. Park interpreters provide virtual programs through a new series of videos posted every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday on Delaware State Parks’ Facebook , Instagram and YouTube accounts. History lessons, scavenger hunts, virtual hikes and other activities are featured on the Delaware State Parks Adventure Blog every Tuesday and Thursday. In addition, each state park now has a designated day of the week to post special content on their individual Facebook pages. All virtual content will remain online for the public to view at any time.

:Dive into Delaware State Parks from the comfort of home with videos and interactive blog posts shared with the public every day at 11 a.m. Park interpreters provide virtual programs through a new series of videos posted every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday on Delaware State Parks’ , and accounts. History lessons, scavenger hunts, virtual hikes and other activities are featured on the every Tuesday and Thursday. In addition, each state park now has a designated day of the week to post special content on their individual Facebook pages. All virtual content will remain online for the public to view at any time. DNREC YouTube Channel : Explore the world of DNREC through video. From barn owls to snowy owls, Mirror Lake to Massey’s Landing, recycling tips and environmental education. DNREC has lots of engaging content to share with kids and adults alike. One recent video is an overview of the Fort Miles area of Cape Henlopen State Park, a good way to see and learn the history of Delaware’s critical World War II military installation with tours currently not taking place.

: Explore the world of DNREC through video. From barn owls to snowy owls, Mirror Lake to Massey’s Landing, recycling tips and environmental education. DNREC has lots of engaging content to share with kids and adults alike. One recent video is an overview of the Fort Miles area of Cape Henlopen State Park, a good way to see and learn the history of Delaware’s critical World War II military installation with tours currently not taking place. Outdoor Delaware: Enjoy the digital Outdoor Delaware. In the spring edition, read about the red knot’s migration from South America to the Delaware Bay, cleaner alternatives to gas-powered cars, and how to create backyard habitats without breaking the bank.

Turkey Hunting Safety Classes : Delaware’s annual wild turkey hunting season will run April 11 to May 9, with a special one-day hunt for youth and non-ambulatory disabled hunters on April 4. Before hunting turkeys in Delaware for the first time, hunters must pass a turkey hunting course approved by the Division of Fish and Wildlife. An online class is now available until May 17 on YouTube . After watching the full course, candidates should take a 20-question exam, available on DNREC’s Fish and Wildlife webpage .

: Delaware’s annual wild turkey hunting season will run April 11 to May 9, with a special one-day hunt for youth and non-ambulatory disabled hunters on April 4. Before hunting turkeys in Delaware for the first time, hunters must pass a turkey hunting course approved by the Division of Fish and Wildlife. An online class is now available until May 17 on . After watching the full course, candidates should take a 20-question exam, available on . Boating Safety Education: Although in-person classes have been canceled, DNREC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife offers four online options to complete the Delaware Boating Safety Education, required for boat operators born on or after Jan. 1, 1978. Choose an option – there’s even a free course – and get ready to enjoy the First State’s waterways today.

DNREC also provides online options for doing business with the department during the coronavirus period, including obtaining licenses and permits, attending virtual public hearings and contacts for various regulatory programs.

For the latest information on COVID-19 in Delaware, visit de.gov/coronavirus.