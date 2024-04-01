March 29th Ocean Pines House Fire was Arson

Image courtesy Ocean Pines VFD

A fire at a home on Ocean Parkway in Ocean Pines on Friday, March 29th was arson. Ocean Pines firefighters found smoke coming from the single story home when they arrived just after 5:30pm and learned there was a male resident inside the home. Firefighters went inside and put out the fire – the occupant evacuated without injury. Officials say damage was confined to the one bedroom.

The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s office determined the fire in the bedroom was deliberately set and criminal charges are being pursued.