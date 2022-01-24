MARCH IS BRAIN INJURY AWARENESS MONTH

National Brain Injury Awareness Month in March alerts us to the causes, and aims to eliminate the stigma surrounding brain injuries.

When it comes to brain injuries, not a single injury or person is the same. This month is dedicated to improving awareness of brain injuries and providing quality support for people with brain injuries. and understanding their needs will improve their outcomes for the future.

While anyone can suffer from a brain injury, it’s important to remember that everyone is a person first. They are not their injury and each injury affects a person differently. How we support the person and treat the injury will require understanding and patience.

Prevention

Learning the signs of a concussion and when to seek medical attention can mean the difference between mild and severe injuries. Repeat injuries require additional attention.

Two types of brain injuries are traumatic and non-traumatic. Traumatic brain injuries occur due to motor vehicle accidents, sports or recreational injuries, domestic violence, falls, and other external forces. Causes of Non-traumatic brain injuries begin internally due to disease, poisoning, a hereditary condition, lack of oxygen, stroke, or other internal medical condition.

According to the Department of Defense, one of the keys to recognizing a concussion and getting immediate treatment is identifying these symptoms:

H – headaches or vomiting

E – ears ringing

A – amnesia, altered consciousness, or loss of consciousness

D – double vision and/or dizziness

S – something is wrong, or not quite right

National Brain Injury Awareness Month has been observed since 1993.