Mardela Springs Man Convicted in Wicomico County of Sexually Abusing Minor

In the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, 37-year-old Corey Sparks of Mardela Springs, Maryland this week pleaded guilty to Sexual Abuse of a Minor and two counts of Sexual Offense in the Third Degree. On July 22nd, a Wicomico County jury was empaneled for trial in this case and opening statements were delivered. On the morning of the second day of trial, yesterday, Sparks entered the guilty plea prior to testimony and evidence being presented before the jury. Sentencing was deferred pending receipt of a mandatory pre-sentence investigation and mental health assessment. According to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County, between 2020 and 2021, Sparks sexually abused a minor child within his household. The victim was under the age of 13. Sparks will remain in custody pending sentencing. As a result of his convictions, Sparks will be required to register as a Tier III Sexual Offender for life, and will likewise be subject to Lifetime Sexual Offender Supervision.