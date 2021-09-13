Mardela Springs Man Dies in Sunday Crash

A Mardela Springs man is dead after a single vehicle crash Sunday night just before 9pm in the area of Sharptown and Scott Bennett Roads in Mardela Springs. Maryland State Police spotted a pickup truck on its roof in a front yard on Sharptown Road. Paramedics and Fire crews Mardela Springs found the driver, 39 year old Ronald Nichols, III, outside the truck on the opposite side of the driveway. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Nichols missed a curve and went off the road, struck a guardrail and went down an embankment and struck a culvert and then rolled several times – ejecting Nichols – before ending up on its roof. The investigation is continuing.