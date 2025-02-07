Mardela Springs Man Found Guilty in Sexual Abuse of a Minor

A Mardela Springs man has been convicted by a Wicomico County jury of sexual abuse of a minor and other offenses. Court officials say 37 year old Lorenzo Buggs was convicted after two-day trial in the Circuit Court of Wicomico County of sexual abuse of a minor, third-degree sexual offense, two counts of 4th degree sexual offense, two counts of 2nd degree assault, sexual solicitation of a minor, and inducing a victim from reporting a crime.

Sentencing has been deferred pending a pre-sentence investigation and mental health assessment.

Court records show Buggs sexually abused a minor under the age of 15 and then induced the victim not to report the crime and to lie about the sexual abuse that Buggs inflicted.