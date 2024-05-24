Mariner Rescued After Boat Caught Fire off Chincoteague

USCG hoisting mariner on board / Image courtesy USCG

Image courtesy USCG

A mariner from a 45-foot sailboat “Trilogy” that was on fire about 60 miles east of Chincoteague was rescued late Thursday night by the US Coast Guard. Fifth District watchstanders were received an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) around 8:30pm and a rescue helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City spotted the mariner in a dingy just after 10pm. The dingy was near the burning vessel. They were able to hoist the 58 year old mariner on board and flew him to a hospital in Norfolk for medical evaluation.

The burning vessel “Trilogy” / Image courtesy USCG

Additional information from the USCG:

“Due to this mariner’s diligence to have an EPIRB on board his vessel, rescue crews were alerted to his distress and arrive in a timely manner,” said Lt. J.G. Erin Bellen, search and rescue operations unit controller with Fifth Coast Guard District. “This mariner also had filed a float plan with a family member, which the Coast Guard always recommends you do even for short day trips. He also had an immersion suit, which he had put on prior to getting in the dingy. All these actions and planning for a maritime emergency helped save his life.”

Here are some tips boaters can use to have a safe summer on the water: