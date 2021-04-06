Mariner Rescued After Small Boat Capsizes

A mariner was safely rescued Monday after a small aluminum boat capsized in Indian River Bay off Gull Point.

According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, responding crews found the person still in the water early Monday evening, before sundown. The mariner was removed from the water and evaluated at the scene for hypothermia and other injuries.

The capsized vessel was retrieved.

Investigators said the person was ‘becoming acclimated with a newly acquired small boat’ at the time of the incident.