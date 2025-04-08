Marion Station Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Vehicular Manslaughter

A Marion Station man has been sentenced for vehicular manslaughter. Court officials say 28 year old Jamal Scarborough pleaded guilty in the Circuit Court of Wicomico County on Tuesday and was sentenced by Judge S. James Sarbanes to 20 years in prison. Scarborough pleaded guilty to grossly negligent vehicular manslaughter, failing to stop at accident scene involving death and fleeing and eluding police after an incident on March 27, 2024 where traffic was reduced to one lane to accommodate a highway work crew on Airport Road. A flagger instructed Scarborough to stop but he drove into the active work zone and struck the victim who was working in a ditch along the side of the road and died from his injuries.

Additional information from the Wicomico County State’s Attorney:

Scarborough’s actions were witnessed by two law enforcement officers, who immediately attempted to stop him. Scarborough fled from police, taking law enforcement on a five-mile, ten-minute chase before driving into a field, disabling his vehicle. The victim later succumbed to his injuries. Scarborough did not have an active driver’s license at the time.

Jamie Dykes, Wicomico County State’s Attorney, commented, “Scarborough’s actions took the life of an innocent roadworker, a husband, and a father. While the criminal justice system cannot return the victim to his family, I am pleased that Mr. Scarborough was held accountable and will pose no further risk to the community for the duration of his sentence. I continue to call on Maryland’s General Assembly to increase the maximum penalty for Grossly Negligent Vehicular Manslaughter and to designate the offense as a crime of violence for parole eligibility purposes. These changes will give prosecutors and our courts the ability to hand down sentences more commensurate with the damage caused by these offenders.”