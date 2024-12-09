Mark Saunders Appointed to Rehoboth Beach Commission

There is a new face on the Rehoboth Beach Commission. Mark Saunders, who came in third in the city municipal election for 2 open seats on the Commission in August, has been appointed with a 5 to 1 vote to fill the remainder of the term recently vacated by Don Don Preston.

Saunders was lauded by Mayor Stan Mills and Commissioner Francis “Bunky” Markert, who also ran Saunders’ campaign for the Commission last summer.

Commissioner Suzanne Goode, who voted against Saunders’ appointment, commented that the Commission needs better balance and lacks a diversity of opinion and Saunders is already aligned with up to 4 of the current Commission.

Public comment mirrored Goode’s comments for better balance on the Commission.