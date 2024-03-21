Mark Schaeffer Files to Run for Re-Election to Sussex County Council

Mark G. Schaeffer has filed to run for re-election to Sussex County Council 3rd District. Councilman Schaeffer says he would like to continue his work to ensure the viability and sustainability of Volunteer Fire/EMS Companies in Sussex County and adds that the men and women of our Volunteer Fire/EMS Service deserve our full support and respect, and that he will fight to guarantee that this vital public safety need is supported for decades to come. The Third District runs from south of Milford down the coast of the Delaware Bay and Atlantic Ocean to the Indian River Bridge and includes Long Neck, Dewey Beach, Rehoboth Beach, Henlopen Acres, Lewes, Argos Corner, Broadkill Beach, Primehook, Slaughter Beach.

Mark G. Schaeffer

Additional Information:

Mark is proud of his continued dedication supporting our local Police

Departments and the Delaware State Police. He is most proud of his efforts to successfully fund 44

additional Delaware State Police Officers in our County during his three years of service.

Councilman Schaeffer supports our small businesses and businesses that create quality jobs for our

citizens, affordable housing opportunities, and aggressively works to prevent development sprawl into

our agricultural lands. He has routinely voted against residential developments which are proposed on

insufficient roads with inadequate infrastructure. He continues to advocate for road and other

infrastructure to be installed before development occurs, not after. His work to protect our old-growth

forests, inland bays, estuaries, and streams is to be applauded.

Councilman Schaeffer is always available and returns every constituants telephone call. His service to

his constituants is steadfast. His motto is “Service Above Self.” He can always be reached on his cellular

telephone at (302) 423-4801. His website is SchaefferforSussex.com and his email is

mschaeffer@sussexcountyde.gov.