Mark Schaeffer Runs for Sussex Co. Council District 3

There will be a contested Republican Primary in Sussex County Council’s Third District.

I.G. Burton is seeking a second term, and Mark Schaeffer announced on WGMD with Mike Bradley Tuesday that he would run for that office.

Schaeffer says he brings a land use background to a position that’s largely focused upon land use. He also contends growth and county expenses can be accommodated without raising property taxes.

His previous political experience includes tenures as mayor of Smyrna and Little Creek. Schaeffer also held the position of Kent County Republican Party Chairman.