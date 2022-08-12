Marlin Make It to Scales on 4th Day of White Marlin Open

On day 4 of the White Marlin Open in Ocean City, there are finally marlin that qualify for prize money.

A 511-pound Blue Marlin taken by a Maryland fisherman fishing out of Fenwick Island is the first and so far only qualifier in the blue marlin division, and would be worth $960-thousand. A Texas angler also has the tournament’s first qualifying white marlin, just topping the minimum at 71-and-a-half pounds. If it stands, it could be worth a $2.8-million jackpot.

286 boats are eligible to fish today on the final day of the White Marlin Open.

Activities at Marlin-Fest at the Inlet and beach begin at 1:00 p.m., and the exciting weigh-ins at Harbour Island Marina start at 4:00 p.m.

WGMD the Talk of Delmarva is the official talk radio station of The White Marlin Open.