Marshall Street Bike Path Striping Project Open House to be Held This Tuesday Evening

The City of Milford will host a Marshall Street Bike Path Striping Project Open House this Tuesday evening from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Public Works Facility, on 180 Vickers Drive in Milford. Economic Development & Community Engagement Administrator Sara Bluhm tells the Talk of Delmarva that safety reasons were considered…

The study also looked at where people should park. The purpose of the project is to prepare and install a striping plan for Marshall Street from SE Second Street to Watergate Boulevard South that would provide bike lanes on both sides of Marshall Street. Additional information on the project can be found at https://www.cityofmilford.com/563/Current-StudiesProjects.

The Marshal Street Bike Path plan that will be discussed tomorrow evening is part of the bigger picture…



The project is a result of the City’s 2021 Bicycle Master Plan with the goal of connecting downtown Milford to areas south of the City, with safe, multi-modal paths. Representatives from the City will be available during the two-hour period this evening to answer questions regarding the project.