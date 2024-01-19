Marydel Man Arrested for Attempted Burglary at Marydel Firehouse

Delaware State Police have arrested a 23-year-old Marydel man for an attempted burglary at the Marydel firehouse. Police arrested Daniel Santangelo at a traffic stop on Wednesday. Police say that on December 29th just before midnight, troopers were called to the Marydel Fire Company and learned that several firehouse occupants saw someone running away when they checked on the noises from the front door being shaken. They recognized Santangelo from a previous burglary committed at that location. While several members were looking for him around the immediate area, Santangelo attempted to get into the building the second time by pulling the exterior kitchen door but fled when he noticed another person inside. Santangelo was charged with Attempt to Commit Burglary 3rd Degree (Felony) and was released on his own recognizance.