Marydel Man Faces Felony Gun Charges Following Traffic Stop
A 27-year-old Marydel man has been arrested after members of the Kent County Governor’s Task Force stopped a Buick with a registration violation and found drugs in the vehicle. When the front seat passenger–Miguel Hernandes-Tovar was being detained, detectives discovered a handgun concealed in his pants pocket. According to police, the female driver was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and subsequently released. Hernandes-Tovar faces several charges including Carrying a Concealed Firearm, which is a Felony and Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited While in Possession of a Controlled Substance–also a felony. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on $8,200 unsecured bond.
Miguel Hernandes-Tovar
Additional Information from Delaware State Police
A search of Hernades-Tovar and the vehicle led to the discovery of the following:
- Ruger 9mm handgun
- Loaded 9mm handgun magazine
- Approximately .392 grams of heroin
- Approximately 28.82 grams of marijuana
- Drug paraphernalia
Hernandes-Tovar was charged with:
- Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited While in Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia