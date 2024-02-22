Marydel Man Faces Felony Gun Charges Following Traffic Stop

A 27-year-old Marydel man has been arrested after members of the Kent County Governor’s Task Force stopped a Buick with a registration violation and found drugs in the vehicle. When the front seat passenger–Miguel Hernandes-Tovar was being detained, detectives discovered a handgun concealed in his pants pocket. According to police, the female driver was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and subsequently released. Hernandes-Tovar faces several charges including Carrying a Concealed Firearm, which is a Felony and Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited While in Possession of a Controlled Substance–also a felony. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on $8,200 unsecured bond.

Miguel Hernandes-Tovar

Additional Information from Delaware State Police

A search of Hernades-Tovar and the vehicle led to the discovery of the following:

Ruger 9mm handgun

Loaded 9mm handgun magazine

Approximately .392 grams of heroin

Approximately 28.82 grams of marijuana

Drug paraphernalia

Hernandes-Tovar was charged with: