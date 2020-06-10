Maryland allows rides, mini-golf, indoor dining this Friday

Visitors to Maryland restaurants will be able to eat out and dine in starting this Friday under a revision to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions announced Wednesday by Governor Larry Hogan.

Restaurants will be able to accommodate up to 50 percent of their capacity. Amusements such as rides and miniature golf – so important to the Ocan City economy – may also reopen Friday.

The following Friday June 19th will bring more changes: casinos, malls and fitness centers will be able to reopen, all at 50 percent capacity.