Maryland Awards $28.5 Million to Lower Costs, Electrify Transport as Gas Prices Rise

Maryland is investing more than $28.5 million to reduce transportation emissions and help lower fuel costs by electrifying school buses, expanding EV charging infrastructure, and supporting zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. The funding includes 63 grants and 1,903 rebates across five Maryland Energy Administration programs. Selected projects include:

$36,501 to Community Harvest to deploy three electric short-haul trucks for its mobile grocery program.

$260,100 to the Town of Chestertown to install three new publicly accessible EV charging stations on Cannon Street in its historic downtown and another on John Hanson Road, along with planning for future EV infrastructure growth.

Additional Information from the Office of Maryland Governor Wes Moore:

Governor Wes Moore and the Maryland Energy Administration today announced more than $28.5 million in new funding to slash transportation emissions and help save on gas prices by electrifying school bus fleets, expanding electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, and supporting zero emission medium-duty and heavy-duty vehicles and infrastructure.

“As gas prices rise around the country, our administration is determined to use innovative solutions to reduce the burden on Maryland’s schools, businesses, and families,” said Gov. Moore. “We’re investing big in electric vehicles so our communities can access clean and safe transportation, while protecting our environment and saving at the pump.”

Among the projects supported is $1.5 million to add five electric school buses to a school bus contractor serving Anne Arundel County Public Schools, which will reduce more than 800 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions over the buses’ lifetimes.

“These investments in Maryland’s EV infrastructure help cut costs and pollution for Maryland school districts, businesses, and residents,” said Maryland Energy Administration Director Kelly Speakes-Backman. “We’re committed to helping communities electrify their transport, enabling a cleaner, more affordable energy future for Maryland.”

The funding announcement covers 63 grants and 1,903 rebates across five Maryland Energy Administration programs: Electric School Bus grants; Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment rebates; Community Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment grants; Medium-Duty and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Vehicle grants; and OPEN Energy Initiative.

Selected projects are listed below and complete lists can be found on each of MEA’s program pages.

$2.5 million to A Yankee Line, Inc. to add six electric transit buses to its fleet in Baltimore City, cutting lifetime greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 3,770 metric tons of CO₂, equivalent to avoiding burning 50 tanker trucks worth of gasoline.

Over $1.5 million to Jubb’s Bus Service, Inc. to add five electric school buses to its school bus fleet operating in Anne Arundel County Public Schools. This project will directly reduce approximately 803.4 metric tons of GHG emissions over the buses’ lifetime.

$950,000 to the Baltimore City Office of Sustainability to launch a pilot program centered on four Baltimore City Community Resiliency Hubs to introduce a fleet of 10 bi-directional EVs to provide backup electricity sources to vulnerable populations during emergencies.

$447,612 to Enterprise Community Development to install 35 new EV charging ports at multifamily properties:

11 at the Cove Point multifamily housing property located at 7801 Peninsula Expressway, Dundalk

Nine at the Park View at Laurel I at 9000 Briarcroft Lane in Laurel

Seven at Red Run Overlook, a multifamily housing property at 10630 Red Run Boulevard, Owings Mills

Four at Allendale Apartments, 3600 West Franklin Street, Baltimore

Four at Ednor Apartments at 1040 East 33rd Street, Baltimore

$267,662 to Loyola University of Maryland to add four electric trucks and buses, resulting in an estimated lifetime emissions benefit of more than 1,100 metric tons of CO₂, equivalent to avoiding burning 2,500 barrels of gasoline.

$260,100 to the Town of Chestertown to install three new publicly accessible EV charging stations on Cannon Street in its historic downtown and another on John Hanson Road, along with planning for future EV infrastructure growth.

$143,200 to the City of Baltimore for a shore-based power system and four on-board chargers (plus one spare) to support new hybrid electric-diesel ferries for the Harbor Connector ferry system, a free weekday water transit service.

$102,719 to the Town of Bladensburg to deploy one electric street sweeper, delivering an estimated lifetime GHG reduction of 1,529 metric tons of CO₂, equal to taking 350 conventional passenger cars off the road for one year.

$80,000 to the Episcopal Diocese of Baltimore to install two new publicly accessible dual-port EV chargers (totaling 4 ports) at 4 East University Parkway in Baltimore.

$55,000 to the National Aquarium in Baltimore to install four EV chargers at the Animal Care & Rescue Center at 901 E Fayette St. and two EV chargers at Pier 3, 501 E Pratt Street.