Maryland Board of Public Works Approves Funding for the Pittsville Water Treatment Plant Upgrade

The Maryland Board of Public Works has approved $968,000 to the Town of Pittsville for the Pittsville Water Treatment Plant Upgrade – Phase 4 project. This project is an upgrade to the existing water treatment plant for the Town of Pittsville. Over the past couple of years, Pittsville and MDE officials have been working to address several challenges including high iron levels in the raw water, sludge build up in the pre-treatment clarifiers, and chemical and control system issues. Senator Mary Beth Carozza, who represents Pittsville and surrounding areas, said that Town of Pittsville officials have been working hard with the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) to improve the water treatment system for local residents. She thanks the members of the Board of Public Works for approving the funding for this needed upgrade for Pittsville.

Additional Information from the Senate of Maryland:



Phase I of the project corrected some of the issues, including excessive sludge in the two existing

pretreatment clarifiers and balancing of chemical systems for improvement of water quality and

flow. Phase II included replacing the treatment filter media, filter and plant controls, and an

elevated storage tank level transmitter, as well as building improvements. Phase III included well

rehabilitation and elevated storage tank re-coating.



This project will be constructed in accordance with coastal and non-coastal resiliency guidelines

developed as part of the Coast Smart Program to reduce climate change risks to such projects.

The Board of Public Works consists of the Governor, Comptroller, and the Treasurer, and is

responsible for the expenditure of all capital appropriations and the superintendence of nearly all

state public works projects.