Maryland Board of Public Works Approves Several Key Projects in Worcester County

The Maryland Board of Public Works has approved several key projects in Worcester County including $250,000 in funding for Atlantic General Hospital to acquire new materials and equipment for minimally invasive surgery. The Board of Public Works also approved $75,000 to improve the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department South Station. Also, a grant to Worcester County from Rural Legacy Funds was approved, which will protect prime agriculture farmland in the Nassawango Creek and the Pocomoke River watershed. Diakonia, the only provider for homeless men, women, families, and veterans on the Lower Shore, was granted $75,000 during the latest legislative session to pay for the acquisition and planning of affordable housing units.

Additional Information from the Senate of Maryland:

The Maryland Board of Public Works approved several key projects in

Worcester County last Wednesday, including $250,000 in funding for Atlantic General Hospital

to acquire new materials and equipment for minimally invasive surgery. The current equipment –

namely minimally invasive video towers and camera box – has reached its end of life.

“Atlantic General is fully committed to meeting the diverse and expanding needs for health care

on the Eastern Shore,” said Senator Mary Beth Carozza, who represents Worcester, Wicomico,

and Somerset counties. “Minimally invasive surgery allows for less trauma to the body, fewer

complications, and a shorter recovery time, which helps our farmers, our watermen, and

everyone in between return to their lives.”

Senator Mary Beth Carozza (R-District 38) and Delegates Charles Otto (R-District 38A)

requested this funding during the 2023 Legislative Session through the Capital Budget via a

Legislative Bond Initiative (LBI). LBI’s are local projects that serve a public purpose and must

be sponsored by State legislators.

“Every year, the requests coming in far exceed the amount of funding available, and we made a

successful case that this Atlantic General Hospital request at this time was a priority for our

constituents,” said Carozza.

The Board of Public Works also approved an LBI requested by Delegate Wayne Hartman

(District 38C) and supported by Carozza of $75,000 to improve the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire

Department South Station from this year’s Capital Budget, which is in addition to an LBI of

$200,000 in 2022 and a $1.35 million supplemental budget received during Governor Hogan’s

last year in office.

Additionally, a $329,656.35 grant to Worcester County from Rural Legacy Funds was approved,

which will protect prime agriculture farmland in the Nassawango Creek and the Pocomoke River

watershed. “This is some of the most productive agricultural land in the County, and this grant

will help preserve our rural way of life,” said Carozza.

Another Worcester County funding grant is in process to come before the Board of Public Works

in the coming weeks. Diakonia, the only provider for homeless men, women, families, and veterans on the Lower Shore, was granted a $75,000 LBI during the latest legislative session to pay for the acquisition and planning of affordable housing units. Carozza requested the funding

for Diakonia.