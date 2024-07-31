Maryland Budgets $47 Million to Expand and Enhance Access to Recreation and Open Space
Public access to recreation and open space will be expanded and enhanced throughout Maryland from Governor Wes Moore’s Fiscal Year 2025 budget that includes more than $47 million for local grants through Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Program Open Space and Community Parks and Playgrounds Program. Maryland Department of natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz said they will continue to work in partnership across all levels of government as well as with the nonprofit and private sectors to preserve Maryland landscapes and provide access for all Marylanders to the state’s open space. Program Open Space – Local is providing $32.1 million in grant funds to Maryland’s counties and Baltimore City to acquire and develop land for public recreation and open space uses. The governor’s budget also includes $5 million in Community Parks and Playgrounds grant funds for 30 projects statewide. The Community Parks and Playgrounds program provides grants to municipalities to rehabilitate, expand, or improve existing parks, create new parks, or purchase and install playground equipment. Projects funded will be presented to the Board of Public Works for approval in FY 2025.
Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo
Information on Projects in Eastern Maryland And The Maryland Eastern Shore:
Wicomico County
City of Salisbury
Doverdale Park – playground equipment
$223,936
Town of Berlin
Dr. William Henry Park playground
$216,000
Worcester County
Town of Ocean City
Little Salisbury Park basketball court and pickleball courts
$239,108
City of Pocomoke
Cypress Park – pickleball/tennis lighting
$133,533
Dorchester County
City of Cambridge
Mill Street Nature Way Park – acquisition
$183,000
Queen Anne’s County
Town of Centreville
Centreville Wharf Park improvements
$280,722
Talbot County
Town of Easton
Golton Park renovation
$155,901