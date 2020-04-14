Maryland Business Tax Deadlines Extended to July 15

In recognition of the deep toll that the COVID-19 pandemic is taking on businesses, Comptroller Peter Franchot today announced he is extending business-related tax filing deadlines for a second time. The new extension to July 15th applies to certain business returns with due dates during the months of February, March, April, and May 2020 for businesses filing sales and use tax, withholding tax, and admissions & amusement tax, as well as alcohol, tobacco and motor fuel excise taxes, tire recycling fee and bay restoration fee returns.

The deadline for June payments of the alcohol tax and admissions & amusement tax, which are due on the 10th day of the month, have also been extended to July 15.

Business taxpayers who file and pay by the extended due date will receive a waiver of interest and penalties.

“The coronavirus pandemic has become a public health disaster and an economic catastrophe,” said Comptroller Franchot. “Small businesses, which are the lifeblood of our economy, are hurting. Any measure of relief we can provide to help them keep the lights on will be welcome news.”

The agency will continue to assess the pandemic’s effect on business operations and will determine if further changes are necessary.

The agency has set up a dedicated email address — taxpayerrelief@marylandtaxes.gov — to assist businesses with extension-related questions. Business owners can also contact the Comptroller’s Ombudsman at ombudsman@marylandtaxes.gov.

Comptroller Franchot previously announced the extension of filing and paying individual and corporate income taxes to July 15th.

The updated Tax Alert can be found on the Comptroller’s COVID-19 web page.