Maryland Chamber of Commerce Names Fiona W. Ong General Counsel

The Maryland Chamber of Commerce is delighted to announce that Fiona W. Ong, a partner at Shawe Rosenthal LLP—a top labor and employment firm in Maryland—has been appointed to both the Maryland Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and the Maryland Chamber Foundation Board of Directors.

Ong will serve as general counsel for both boards. Ms. Ong is the first minority to serve as general counsel and the second woman to hold the role.

In her practice, Ms. Ong defends employers in the areas of employment discrimination, wrongful discharge, and wage/hour regulation, both in court and before federal and state agencies. She also provides advice to managers and human resources on a wide variety of personnel matters, and conducts training on harassment, reasonable accommodations, and other issues for both supervisors and employees. She prepares employee handbooks and personnel policies, and assists government contractors in complying with affirmative action obligations.

Ms. Ong also serves as co-chair of the Maryland Chamber’s Labor and Employment Committee. She is also the editor for the Maryland Human Resources Manual, a joint publication of the Maryland Chamber and the American Chamber of Commerce Resources, LLC.

On March 17, when the COVID-19 pandemic first started to require businesses to reassess their day-to-day procedures, Ms. Ong offered guidance on the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to Maryland Chamber members and small business owners in a webinar, “Coronavirus in the Workplace and Families First Coronavirus Response Act.”

Just last month, Ms. Ong was once again recognized by Lexology as its “Legal Influencer” for employment in the U.S. for the first quarter of 2020. Lexology publishes more than 450 legal articles daily from more than 1,100 leading law firms and service providers worldwide.

“We are thrilled to welcome Fiona, a well-versed attorney and author, as our general counsel,” said Christine Ross, president and CEO of the Maryland Chamber of Commerce. “She will prove to be an essential asset to us, as she is passionate about labor and employment matters that directly correlate with our policy work here at the Chamber, and will further our continuing efforts to diversify our board.”

“I am honored to have been selected to help guide and support Maryland businesses and employees during this trying time in our state and nation’s history,” said Ms. Ong.