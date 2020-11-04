Maryland Chooses Biden/Harris, but the Eastern Shore Goes with Trump/Pence; Harris Returns to Congress

In Maryland – the state overwhelmingly chose the Biden/Harris ticket for President. However, Wicomico, Worcester and Somerset Counties chose Donald Trump for president (Wicomico County – 53%, Worcester County – 65% and Somerset County – 59%)

Wicomico County also voted for 1st District Republican Congressman Andy Harris who received 58% to Mia Mason’s 42% in the County. Overall in the 1st District, Harris easily defeated Mason with 67% of the vote. In the other Congressional races, incumbent Dutch Ruppersberger was re-elected in District 2, incumbent John Sarbanes got 70% of the vote to return to the District 3 seat. In District 4, Democrat Anthony Brown took 80% of the vote to George McDermott’s 19%. Long-time Congressman Steny Hoyer returns to District 5 after taking 67% of the vote over Republican Chris Palombi. In District 6, Democrat David Trone wins with 56% of the vote. District 7 will send Democrat Kweisi Mfume to Washington after the death of Elijah Cummings. Mfume won 72% of the vote over Republican Kimberly Klacik’s 27%. And in District 8, incumbent Democrat Jamie Raskin returns with 65% of the vote.

In the District 2 County Council race incumbent Nicole Acle easily won over Alexander Scott 55%. There were two statewide ballot questions. One is a Constitutional Amendment of the state budget process. It was approved by voters in each county. The second ballot question was approving an expansion of commercial gaming – on sports and event wagering. This was also approved by voters in each county.