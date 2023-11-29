Maryland Community Input Survey to Identify Critical Health Needs in the State

The Maryland Department of Health seeks to address the most important health priorities in the state over the next few years. The way they plan to do this is through the launch of the Building a Healthier Maryland community input survey. Maryland Department of Health Secretary Laura Herrera Scott says they want all Maryland residents to make their voices heard and that the department needs a wide range of input from them to help address the state’s most pressing health needs. The survey questions focus on finding the most important healthcare issues affecting different communities. The questions also cover healthcare accessibility and inequalities, as well as the demographics of respondents. Knowing how different communities experience health outcomes can help the Department better target care and create equity.

Additional Information from The Maryland Department of Health

The survey can be taken at bit.ly/HealthierMD23. It is available in English, Spanish, Chinese and Korean. Other languages are available upon request. Responses to the survey are voluntary and anonymous. The last day to take the survey is January 4, 2024.

Survey respondents must be at least 18 years old and live in Maryland. The survey takes no more than 5-10 minutes to complete. Respondents can direct any questions about the survey to mdh.bahm@maryland.gov.