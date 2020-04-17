Maryland Congressional Delegation announces $2 million in funding for HIV program

Over $2 million in federal funding has been awarded to the Ryan White HIV Program response to coronavirus (COVID-19) in Maryland.

The full Maryland congressional delegation, including U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John P. Sarbanes, Andy Harris, M.D., Anthony G. Brown, Jamie B. Raskin and David Trone, announced $2,181,870 in funding to support individuals living with HIV/AIDS in Maryland through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act provided an additional $90 million nationwide for the program. Some individuals living with HIV/AIDS may be at increased risk of contracting and suffering serious symptoms of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The funds were awarded to the State of Maryland, the City of Baltimore, and various community-based organizations.

“Protecting the most vulnerable must be a priority in our response to this public health crisis,” said the delegation. “Programs to serve individuals living with HIV/AIDS face enormous challenges at this time, but they are needed now more than ever. We will continue to advocate for substantial federal resources to support all areas of Maryland’s health system.”

The delegation has previously announced funding for Maryland through the CARES Act including $45 million for the Governor’s emergency education relief fund, $170 million for Maryland’s institutions of higher education, $107 million for airports, $742 million for hospitals and health care providers, $15.6 million for community health centers and $48 million to Maryland local government jurisdictions.

The Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program provides a comprehensive system of HIV primary medical care, essential support services, and medications for low-income people living with HIV who are uninsured and underserved.

The Program funds grants to states, cities/counties, and local community-based organizations to provide care and treatment services to people living with HIV to improve health outcomes and reduce HIV transmission among hard-to-reach populations. Additional information about the program can be found here.