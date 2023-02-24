Maryland Congressional Democrats Announce Public Housing Funding

Maryland’s Democrat Congressional Delegation has announced over $34.8-million for public housing agencies. The funding comes through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s FY 2023 Public Housing Capital Fund Formula Grant Awards. The awards were made available through the FY 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act, which Congress approved in December 2022. Each award will be used to develop, finance and modernize public housing projects. Recipients include the Housing Authority of Crisfield, Wicomico County and Talbot County.

Housing Authority of Crisfield, $991,721

Wicomico County Housing Authority, $492,773

Housing Commission of Talbot, $347,448

The Capital Fund provides annual formula-based grants to approximately 3,200 public housing agencies across the country for the development, financing and modernization of public housing developments and for management improvements.