Maryland Coronavirus Positivity Rate Drops, Testing Increasing

Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to 12.4%, and the state is now up to nearly 100 major testing sites statewide, including 13 new CVS Health drive-thru centers.

“Each day, we are conducting more tests and offering more places for Marylanders to get tested,” said Governor Hogan. “We have now conducted 316,797 COVID-19 tests, and we are up to nearly 100 major testing sites statewide. I want to thank CVS Health for working closely with us to expand their testing options across the state, and we continue to encourage all of our nearly 1,200 licensed pharmacies to offer testing.”

As part of the state’s long-term testing strategy, Maryland continues to expand community-based testing, opening a new VEIP site today in Clinton and a major state testing site tomorrow at Six Flags America.

Maryland’s Statewide Positivity Rate Drops to 12.4%

Maryland has now conducted 316,797 COVID-19 tests, including 16,354 tests over the last 24 hours. The state’s positivity rate peaked on April 17, when it reached 26.91%. Since then, it has dropped by nearly 54%, down to just 12.4% statewide.

The positivity rate in Baltimore City is down nearly 58%, from a high of 27.38% on April 19, to 11.5% today. Baltimore County is equally low, at 11.7%, and both of them are below the state average.

Prince George’s County and Montgomery County, while still above the rest of the state with respect to positivity, are seeing dramatic decreases. The positivity rate in Prince George’s County has dropped by nearly 54%, from a high of 41.96% on May 2 to a current rate of 19.4%. Montgomery County has also dropped by nearly 56%, from a high of 32.64% to a current rate of 14.4%.

Positivity rate data is available at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

CVS Health to Open 13 Additional COVID-19 Testing Sites in Maryland, Now 30 Total

CVS Health will open 13 additional COVID-19 testing sites, and will now have 30 total across the state. The 13 new sites are:

Anne Arundel County

CVS Pharmacy, 503 South Cherry Grove Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401

CVS Pharmacy, 7706 Milestone Parkway, Hanover, MD 21076

Baltimore City

CVS Pharmacy, 2504 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21218

Baltimore County

CVS Pharmacy, 9305-9 Harford Road, Carney, MD 21234

CVS Pharmacy, 500 Eastern Boulevard, Essex, MD 21221

Frederick County

CVS Pharmacy, 1460B West Patrick Street, Frederick, MD 21701

CVS Pharmacy, 3350 Worthington Road, Urbana, MD 21704

Harford County

CVS Pharmacy, 228 Mountain Road, Fallston, MD 21047

CVS Pharmacy, 1008 Pulaski Highway, Havre De Grace, MD 21078

Montgomery County

CVS Pharmacy, 360 Hungerford Drive, Rockville, MD 20850

Prince George’s County

CVS Pharmacy, 5910 Greenbelt Road, Greenbelt, MD 20770

CVS Pharmacy, 5621 Sargent Road, Hyattsville, MD 20782

Washington County

CVS Pharmacy, 1503 Potomac Avenue, Hagerstown, MD 21742

There are now nearly 100 major testing sites available in Maryland.