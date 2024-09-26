Maryland Delegation Announces More Than $10 million for Chesapeake Bay Watershed Restoration, Preservation
U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Jamie Raskin, David Trone and Glenn Ivey (all D-Md.) today announced $10,698,764 in National Fish and Wildlife Foundation funding for 11 Maryland projects to protect and restore water quality, species and habitats in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
“Maryland’s ecological and economic identity revolves around the health and preservation of the Chesapeake Bay watershed. The Bay watershed puts food on our tables, supports the livelihood of thousands of people across the region and provides critical habitat for a variety of wildlife species,” said the lawmakers. “In order to maintain this legacy, Team Maryland continues to fight for and secure investments to restore our environment and protect public health. Through these projects and the work of our local partners, we’re working to ensure that generations to come can continue to rely on our beloved Bay.”
The following agencies and organizations received awards:
- $2,839,348, Eastern Shore Land Conservancy: To engage Talbot County landowners, the Coastal Conservation Association and high school volunteers to install 280 oyster reef balls and restore 2,700 linear feet of living shoreline, as well as nearly two acres of low-marsh habitat.
- $1,481,650, Blue Water Baltimore, Inc.: To mitigate stormwater runoff and pollution in Baltimore’s urban watershed by building rain gardens and permeable pavements at more than a dozen sites across the City.
- $1,274,392, Prince George’s County Government: To restore more than 1,000 linear feet of a degraded, unhealthy tributary to Lower Beaverdam Creek.
- $1,225,069, Future Harvest, Inc.: To advance the adoption of soil health and climate-smart farm management systems by engaging underserved agricultural producers to improve water quality and habitat restoration in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
- $1,081,656, Stewardship Network: To accelerate the installation and maintenance of nature-based green infrastructure solutions across Central Maryland by growing the nascent Climate Crew Network.
- $997,500, The Resilience Authority of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County: To mitigate flooding and improve water quality in the historic community of Columbia Beach, Maryland.
- $542,994, University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science: To improve the delivery of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Report Card and increase its relevance to watershed citizens by integrating socially relevant indicators and community perspectives on watershed ecosystem health.
- $420,247, Maryland Association of Soil Conservation Districts, Inc.: To increase the adoption of conservation practices through a refreshed farm certification program.
- $330,000, Chesapeake Stormwater Network, Inc.: To deliver core stormwater training programs to the stormwater management community across the Chesapeake Bay watershed and expand efforts to focus on younger and more diverse audiences of existing and emerging stormwater professionals.
- $265,877, Nature Forward, Inc.: To collaborate with four local community organizations to improve water quality and restore pollinator habitat in underserved areas of the Anacostia River watershed.
- 240,028, Civic Works, Inc.: To engage community residents and young AmeriCorps adults in training and installation of stormwater best management practices in East Baltimore.