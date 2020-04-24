Maryland Delegation calls on Trump Admin. to increase federal support for firefighters

U.S. Capitol – (Photo: Ryan Whitelaw)

Congressional lawmakers in Maryland are calling on the Trump Administration to increase federal support for firefighters amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John P. Sarbanes, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie B. Raskin and David Trone (all D-Md.), sent a letter to FEMA Administrator Gaynor urging him to waive all state and local cost-share requirements for federal firefighting assistance through the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) and Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG).

Local firefighters are on the front lines in every Maryland community, responding to COVID-related patients and keeping our cities and towns safe during this crisis.

“State and local governments now responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent economic downturn are faced with historically unprecedented revenue shortfalls,” lawmakers wrote. “Budgets will undoubtedly come under stress and sacrifices may have to be made. But we cannot afford to cut corners on emergency preparedness to save costs.”

Typically, state and local governments are required to contribute 25 percent of awards made through these programs, which provide funds directly to local fire departments. The SAFER grant program enhances the ability of fire departments around the country to attain and maintain 24-hour staffing.

The AFG program provides grants to fire departments, nonaffiliated Emergency Medical Services organizations, and state fire training academies to enhance their ability to protect the health and safety of the public, as well as that of first-responder personnel.

The delegation has strongly supported state and local requests for assistance in responding to COVID-19. On April 10th, they wrote to President Trump urging him to waive all cost-sharing requirements for assistance under the Emergency Declaration and related Major Disaster Declarations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Full text of the letter can be found here.