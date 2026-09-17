Maryland Department of Health Alerts Residents About Potential Measles Exposure

The Maryland Department of Health is alerting residents about a potential measles exposure after an individual from another state with measles visited several locations in Maryland. Health officials stress that Marylanders should review the potential exposure locations and times, watch for symptoms, and confirm they are up to date on their measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccinations. Measles is a highly contagious disease that is spread easily through the air when an infectious person breathes, coughs, or sneezes. The virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after the infected person leaves the area. The disease is also spread by direct contact and by touching infected surfaces.

Additional Information from the Maryland Department of Health:

The Maryland Department of Health is alerting residents about a potential measles exposure after an individual from another state with measles visited several locations in Maryland. Marylanders should review the potential exposure locations and times, watch for symptoms, and confirm they are up to date on their measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccinations.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that is spread easily through the air when an infectious person breathes, coughs, or sneezes. The virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after the infected person leaves the area. The disease is also spread by direct contact and by touching infected surfaces.

Anyone who visited the following locations during the listed dates and hours may have been exposed. It is important for Marylanders to know that the overall risk remains low if you are fully vaccinated.

What to Do If You Think You May Have Been Exposed

People, especially those not fully vaccinated or otherwise immune to measles, who were at these locations during the possible exposure times should monitor themselves for any early symptoms of measles for 21 days after the potential exposure.

Exposed individuals who develop a fever or other symptoms of measles should not go to child care, school, work, or public places, and should contact their healthcare provider. They should contact their healthcare provider before going to a waiting room or emergency department so that the facility can take measures to prevent the possible spread of measles to others.

Find out whether you have been vaccinated for measles or previously had measles. If you have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine or were born before 1957, you are generally considered protected. To check your immunization status, contact your healthcare provider or securely request your records online via My Immunization Record (MyIR).

If you are not fully vaccinated or otherwise immune to measles (e.g., you already had measles) and you might have been exposed, contact your healthcare provider or your local health department as soon as possible to discuss the best next steps for you.

Early symptoms of measles are a fever of more than 101 degrees Fahrenheit, a runny nose, cough and red, watery eyes. Usually, one to four days after the early symptoms, a red rash appears on the face and spreads to the rest of the body. Symptoms typically develop 10–14 days after exposure, but can develop as soon as seven days and as long as 21 days after exposure. A person with measles is contagious, beginning four days before the rash appears until four days after the rash begins.

Following the guidance of the Maryland Department of Health and leading medical organizations, the MMR vaccine is routinely recommended at 12–15 months of age for the first dose, with the second dose at 4–6 years of age. An early dose should be considered for infants aged 6–11 months who live in or are traveling to an outbreak area.

Adults are recommended to have at least one documented dose of MMR and some who are at higher risk are recommended to have two doses if they don’t have other evidence of immunity.

Maryland local health departments are administering MMR and other vaccines, and are actively engaged with community partners to make vaccines and information about measles broadly available. Details about upcoming vaccine clinics in areas across the state are posted by local health departments.

Standard health insurance plans typically cover the MMR vaccine; it is also accessible via the Vaccines for Children Program for children who are uninsured or underinsured. Adults who are uninsured or underinsured can check with their local health department to see whether a free MMR vaccine is available through the Maryland Vaccine Program.

Those planning to travel out of state should check the CDC website for information about cases and outbreaks in the U.S., as well as health department websites for the states they plan to visit. Those traveling outside the U.S. should check the World Health Organization website for information about cases and outbreaks internationally, and review the CDC’s recommended precautions during international travel.

To date, Maryland has confirmed 40 measles cases in 2026. Information about measles prevention, transmission, symptoms and what to do if you think you may have been exposed is available on the Department’s website.

To protect the individual’s privacy, the Maryland Department of Health will not provide any additional information about the patient.