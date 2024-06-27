Maryland Department of Health Announces Funding Opportunity to Address the Opioid Crisis

The Maryland Department of Health is announcing a funding opportunity to address the opioid crisis. The department announced a request for applications (RFA) for Maryland’s Opioid Restitution Fund–the goal of which is to support programs that address the misuse of opioid products and to treat opioid use or related disorders. Over 2,500 fatal overdoses occurred in Maryland in 2023, according to preliminary data from the Vital Statistics Administration.

Additional Information from the Maryland Department of Health:

“As health leaders, we are responsible for ensuring that the people and communities struggling with opioids have the resources they need. Through this RFA we will identify high need organizations, and fund effective, evidence-based programs to maximize our impact,” said Maryland Health Secretary Dr. Laura Herrera Scott. “This funding, which is from prescription opioid manufacturers and distributors, is available to help the Marylanders who need it most.”

There were 2,513 fatal overdoses in Maryland in 2023, according to preliminary data from the Vital Statistics Administration.

Multiple applicants will be awarded funds for two years, with one additional option year based on funding availability.

The Department will prioritize applicants that focus on the following priorities, which take into account recommendations provided by Maryland’s Opioid Restitution Fund Advisory Council:

Naloxone or other FDA-approved drugs to reverse opioid overdoses

Medication-assisted treatment distribution and other opioid-related treatment

Pregnant and postpartum women

Expansion of treatment for neonatal abstinence syndrome

Expansion of warm hand-off programs and recovery services

Treatment for the incarcerated population

Prevention programs

Expansion of syringe services programs

Maryland’s Opioid Restitution Fund was created in 2019 to receive all funds awarded to the State of Maryland through legal settlements with prescription opioid manufacturers and distributors. The Opioid Restitution Fund Advisory Council was established in 2022 to provide guidance on the use of settlement funds, which the state can use at its discretion.

Maryland is set to receive up to $500 million from prescription opioid-related legal settlements. The funds will be distributed through the state’s Opioid Restitution Fund over the next 18 years.

To submit an application, visit emma.maryland.gov by July 26, 2024.

To learn more about Maryland’s Opioid Restitution Fund, visit stopoverdose.maryland.gov/orf.

