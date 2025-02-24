Maryland Department of Health Expands Access to School-Based Mental Health Services for Children and Youth

In what’s being referred to as a step forward in addressing the mental health needs of Maryland’s students, the Maryland Department of Health has made it easier for families on Medicaid to access mental health services in schools for their children. The expansion allows Local Education Agencies to offer certain behavioral health services to all students enrolled in Medicaid. Previously, Medicaid payment for these services was limited to Medicaid-enrolled students who have an approved Individualized Education Program (IEP) or Individualized Family Service Plan (IFSP). The updated policy now allows all Maryland public K-12 schools to bill Medicaid for children enrolled in the program that receive diagnostic evaluations, individual therapy, family therapy, and group therapy. These services are provided by licensed school psychologists and school social workers. Licensed school psychologists are a new Medicaid provider type under this expansion.